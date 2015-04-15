MCSD students selected for Governor's Honors Program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Students at Columbus and Northside High School have been selected to be a part of the 2015 Governor's Honors Program.

The Governor's Honors Program, known as the GHP, is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors. There are 14 Muscogee County School District students who are finalists for this program that will take place at the campus of Valdosta State University.

Around 3,000 students from across the state were nominated to the state level competition and nearly 2,000 of them participated as semifinalists in the year's state interview and selection process.

Out of the finalists, 679 finalists were chosen to participate in the 2015 program. The honors program is fully funded by the Georgia General Assembly, so there is no charge for students to attend.

On June 21, 2015 students will be on the campus of Valdosta State University for four weeks and they will explore their majors of interest, engage in seminars and several other activities.

The following MCSD students were selected for the 2015 Governor's Honors Program:

Columbus High students:

Harper Fine

Emily Harvey

Emily Hearn

Ryan Holtzen

William Murtey

Anudeep Nakirikanti

David Pharis

Caymus Price

Emily Rodriguez

Caroline Sayers

Benjamin Tucker

Richard Vale

Northside High students:

Niles Richardson

Emanuel Solis

