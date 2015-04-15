Coldwell Banker KPDD hosts 'Adopt-a-Pet' event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A real estate firm in Columbus is hosting an event for a good cause on Saturday April 25.

Coldwell Banker Kennon, Duncan and Davis will kick off an initiative with Adopt-a-Pet, Paws Humane, Paws and Claws and the Harris County Humane Society in order to bring awareness of the need for dogs to have a home.

The Homes for Dog Project aims to find homes for 20,000 dogs across the country by the end of 2015. This project also launched alongside a television commercial called "Home's Best Friend."

Three shelters will be available at this event with dozens of dogs waiting to be in their new homes. Paws Humane will provide free training sessions, chipping services for $15 and doggy DNA testing for $75.

A chili dog and Sweet Frog frozen yogurt will be available for lunch.

The company and its agents will donate food, chew toys and other items to the shelters. The public is encouraged to bring donations as well. You can also donate towards an adoption and it will enter you into a raffle for a custom built dog house provided by CPJ Custom Homes.

This event will start at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will be located at 5670 Whitesville Rd.

For a list of donations to bring please email ed.grifenhagen@coldwellbanker.com.

