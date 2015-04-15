Multi-million dollar project in progress at old Ledger-Enquirer building

Sketch of the finished product after the renovation (Source: CSU)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An 18 million dollar renovation is under way at the old Ledger Enquirer building.

300 hundred jobs have been created from this project and Columbus State University has big plans for the old building.

This renovation will allow 1800 students into classrooms.

"We really want to modernize our facilities for our college of education student and our school of nursing students, so we are going to have a new classroom building with lots of technology to really get those students engaged more creative in the classroom.” Christa Mitchell stated, CSU's Communication Specialist.

This project has been funded through CSU's Comprehensive Campaign and they have raised $61 million and their goal is $100 million.

This four phase project is planned to be complete by fall of 2016.

