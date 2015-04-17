Fmr. Deputy City manager had office affair before retirement - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Fmr. Deputy City manager had office affair before retirement

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to confirmations through the city manager's office, former Deputy City Manager David Arrington had an inter-office affair prior to his retirement announcement last month.

The city manager's office would not comment any further on the allegation, nor would they confirm who Arrington allegedly had an inter-office affair with. 

News Leader 9 has reached out to the City Manager Isaiah Hugley for comment.

When reached for comment, Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson issued this statement:

"David Arrington retired on April 1, 2015 after serving the city for 28 years. He was a dedicated and valuable employee from the time he started working for the city. He was a key player to the executive team when it came to making many major decisions that helped the city grow and develop. We have city-wide policies regarding employee relationships, which we apply across the board to make sure we have an appropriate working environment and to keep order." 

Arrington abruptly retired from his role on April 1 after serving in that role for nine years. 

