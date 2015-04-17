Man arrested for child abuse in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – On Thursday April 16 the Auburn Police Division arrested a man who received a felony warrant for child abuse.

Nigel Mongerie, 23, was arrested due to an investigation of a complaint of child abuse that occurred at a residence in the 600 block of N. Ross Street on Sept 15, 2014.

Auburn Police was notified that a child under the age of 12 was physically abused by a friend of the victim's family while visiting their residence.

An investigation into the incident was immediately initiated by Auburn Police and the Lee County Department of Human Resources.

During the course of the investigation Nigel Mongerie, who was a friend of the family, was developed as a suspect.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mongerie on Jan, 6 2015 charging him with child abuse.

He was subsequently located by police and taken into custody. Mongerie was taken to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for a $10,000 bond.

