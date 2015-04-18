Murder suspect Otis Perry appears in court

Murder suspect Otis Perry gives up and turns himself in to Columbus police after more than four months on the run. As news spreads of an arrest in connection to his shooting death, family and friends were relieved to hear of some type of progress in his case.

It was a packed courtroom in recorder's court Saturday morning as murder suspect Otis Perry was formally charged.

Brought out by deputies and dressed in jailhouse blue, murder suspect Otis Perry faced a judge to hear his charges Saturday.

He was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Perry is accused of shooting and killing Marquise Shivers at the 4000 block of 6th Avenue on Dec. 1,2014 after a fight broke out during a birthday party.

After four months, Perry turned himself in to Columbus police Friday April 17. Shivers' wife and family members saw Perry for the first time at his first appearance.

"To see the person who took my husband, my kids father's life I got a lot of mixed feeling about it. A lot of hurt and anger," Charmane Shivers said.

It is not known if Shivers and Perry knew each other.

"He's not a friend of Marquise or nothing. So I really don't know how any of that happened. I have to wait until the trial and wait until everything comes up to know," Charmane Shivers said.

A memorial is still set up in the spot where Shivers was killed.

"He's in a box and Otis is in there. His family can still see him and talk to him. But we can't do that," Charmane Shivers said.

At the time of the hearing, Perry said he has not obtained a lawyer. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Superior Court Wednesday, April 22 8 a.m.

Otis Perry's family was also in the courtroom, but they declined to make a comment in his defense.

