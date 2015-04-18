Hundreds of people walk to end lupus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Despite the weather, More than 400 people showed up to fight against Lupus.

The Columbus Walk to end lupus was held at the Hardaway High School track.

There were 42 local teams and walkers who helped raise more than $20,000 for the Georgia Chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America.

More people have lupus than AIDS, cystic fibrosis, cerebral palsy and sickle cell anemia combined.

“Lupus takes you through a lot of changes. You have the muscle aches. You want to get out of bed and you can't. You have days you want to eat and can't it take your body through changes,” Victoria Smith said, a participant in the walk.

This is the first time the national chapter has brought the walk to Columbus and the first city outside of Atlanta. News Leader 9 also participated.

