Severe storms causes heavy damage in Fort Mitchell

Fort Mitchell, AL is where a severe weather-related storm cut a path through homes, toppling trees and tossing fences into backyards on Sunday morning.

Most of the damage was contained to the Villages at Westgate subdivision in Fort Mitchell off 165 and Owens Road. Several homes received were damaged. Even a shopping center was caught up in the path of the storm.

Neighbors recall the moments of the severe thunderstorms.

"We were sleep and all we heard was the whole house rattling. So we jumped up and ran for our life and I was like it's something going on out here," Arlana Jones said.

Jones and her family says the early morning storm re-organized several parts of their house.

"Our whole back gate is gone, the whole siding is gone, and we got a trampoline on top of our house," Jones said.

"I felt the house getting reading to buckle," said another homeowner describing his experience.

As tornado warnings were issued in the Russell county area, WTVM meteorologists told viewers to take cover as the emergency sirens sounded off. Employees at the Chevron Drop Zone took cover in the closest place possible.

"There was a big huge noise, sounded like an explosive. We ran back in the cooler and after two minutes my husband said we should go into this other room and we came out and the roof was like that," employees at Chevron Drop Zone described.

As the weather passed over, the cleanup process began.

"We have red cross coming out, we donating all the frozen and cool foods from Marco's and Drop Zone Chevron due to our power and gas being cut out here. So that's just something that we are doing to help other people," said general manager of the Drop Zone, shopping center.

Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries during the storm.

The National Weather Service is expected to confirm if a tornado actually hit the Fort Mitchell area.

