NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Russell Co. Sunday

A few southern counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch. Currently, there are no severe thunder storm or tornado warnings, but we want you to stay updated.

Fort Mitchell, AL is where the storm cut a path through homes, toppling trees and tossing fences into backyards, Sunday morning.L

RUSSELL COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The National Weather Service confirmed that one tornado touched down twice in Russell County on Sunday.

The tornado was given an EF-1 rating, with peak winds of 95 mph. The tornado didn't cause any injuries or fatalities, but caused structural damage within the area.

The tornado first touched down at 8:43 a.m. CT three miles west of Glenville, AL in Russell County. The tornado traveled nearly half a mile west northwest for two minutes. According to the NWS, the tornado created a debris signature and snapped and uprooted trees as it crossed Perry's Well Road.

The second touch down began near Oswichee Road on the Alabama side of the Chattahoochee River at 9:17 a.m. CT just west of Highway 165.

The tornado moved into the Alabama side of Fort Benning, which is mostly wooded area, as it traveled into Georgia, stopping at the Chattahoochee River; the tornado traveled 4.3 miles with peak winds of 95 mph for nine minutes.

The second strike caused severe structural damage to the Drop Zone, a convenience store in the area, homes in a nearby subdivision and a roof of a nearby business. No injuries or fatalities were caused in the second storm.

A strong severe weather system brought heavy rains, hail, flash flooding and tornadoes through much of the southeast and mid-Atlantic on Sunday. One woman was killed in Ohio when a tree fell on her car on Sunday.

