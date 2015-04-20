Troup Co. searching for wanted burglary suspect

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Troup County Sheriff's Office needs help in locating a burglary suspect from the area.

According to a post on the law enforcement office's Facebook page, Ronald Van Savage Jr. is wanted for a recent burglary of a business in Troup County.

No other specific details were given about the crime. We've reached out the Troup County Sheriff's Office for comment.

If you know his location please call investigations at (706)-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at (706)-812-1000.

