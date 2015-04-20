Friend speaks out after Phenix City bicyclist loses life to early April accident

Phenix City police say they have possibly identified the vehicle that ran over a bicyclist on April 2. Police say forensic evidence from the vehicle has been collected and delivered to the state crime lab.

A Phenix City hit-and-run took the life of 26-year-old Sean Rey over the weekend.



Rey was hit

"We miss him, and I wish he would come back, but there's nothing we can do about it," said Stephen Youngstrom, a friend of the victim.

Rey was critically injured in the accident. His fight for life lasted more than two weeks but came to a tragic end this weekend as Rey died at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.



"I am very heartbroken of course," said Youngstrom.



Friends and family have started multiple fundraisers to cover medical and funeral expenses, raising nearly $14,000 so far through a GoFundMe page.

T-shirts are also for sale, and community members are planning a yard-sale on May 2 at 3601 Summerville Road in Phenix City to help Rey's parents.



Phenix City police say the department is waiting for the results of evidence collected from a vehicle at a Columbus repair shop that was sent to the state crime lab. Officials say 82-year-old Forest Duncan has been named as a suspect, and police say he has given a statement and has been cooperative throughout the investigation.

in the 3600 block of Summerville Road in Phenix City on April 2 by one car and run over by another vehicle that fled the scene.

As more and more answers emerge, loved ones say they want justice.

"I want justice for these people that did hit him and hope that everybody that knows anything about it or knows more information, that they can come forward and help us with this case," said Youngstrom.



Rey's funeral is scheduled for Thursday, April 23 at 2 p.m. at Striffler-Hamby Mortuary in Phenix City. Visitation will be held on Wednesday night from 6-8 p.m. at the same location.



This hit-and-run investigation is ongoing as police continue to collect and analyze evidence.



