Ft. Mitchell residents clean up tornado damage

One day after a tornado ripped through a Fort Mitchell neighborhood, the cleanup process is in full swing.



The tornadoes hit Russell County, Ft. Benning and Sumter County.



The cleanup process at the Village of Westgate in Fort Mitchell is going to take weeks and even months in some cases, according to fire and water restoration company Servpro.



"The main thing we're doing right now is demo- getting rid of the wet insulation and wet carpet," said Bo Bryan, Servpro production manager.



It's just a portion of the damage left by one of two confirmed tornadoes that touched down in Fort Mitchell and Chattahoochee County at about 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.



The key in a situation like this is having homeowner's insurance. Thankfully, most of the people we spoke with in the Village at Westgate subdivision had insurance.



Many of the homeowners along the strip where the F1 twister appeared to have started its path in the residential area tell us they are covered through their mortgage insurance company. That means they'll pay a deductible, and in some cases it's $500 to $1,000 while the insurance company takes care of the rest.



We also spoke with David Rogers, a retired soldier who was driving through the storm. His home was untouched, but he was in the area Monday helping out those who were affected.



"We just got lucky because we live on the back side of the Registry… we were scared and we came over here to check on a friend and aid her," Rogers explained.



Everyone is just thankful no one was hurt.



