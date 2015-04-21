Ft. Benning conducts post-wide yard sale

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Calling all bargain hunters! Fort Benning will host a post-wide yard sale on Saturday April 25 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The sale will be conducted across all of the post's housing areas including Main Post, Custer Terrace, Bouton Heights, David Hill, Lavoie Manor, Patton Village and Upatoi Terrace.

Buyers are encouraged to park in a high sale-density area and walk the short distances from sale to sale.

A flea market will also be on Main Post's Stilwel Field across form Bryant Wells Fitness Center and the Post Office.

The flea market is open to buyers and sellers from on and off post who are preregistered and have rented a booth through DFMWR.

This yard sale is conducted twice a year and selling is restricted to post residents, but buying is open to everyone.

If you are not an authorized ID card holder, the -185 access control point will have the right two lanes open for access to Fort Benning.

Buyers will only be able to access the post through the I-185 access control point. This is the only authorized point in Fort Benning if you do not have the proper ID card.

If you would like more information about the post-wide yard sale or the flea market you can call (706) 545-6323 or click here.

