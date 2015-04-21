Suspect, victim ID'ed in Kia plant shooting

The victim of the KIA plant shooting on Tuesday being transported via helicopter to Midtown Medical Center. (Source: Viewer submission)

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) - All shifts resume operations on Wednesday after one suspect was detained and one person was injured during a shooting at the KIA plant in West Point, GA on Tuesday.

Employees working on the general assembly line in the West Point KIA Plant were interrupted Tuesday afternoon when an employee pulled a gun and shot his co-worker once in the leg.

"I just heard a loud bang and then everyone cleared the line. I walked around the corner and saw the terror in their faces. They said get out of the building quick and before you knew it the whole plant flooded outside," explained a KIA employee who wishes to remain anonymous.

KIA Security detained 38-year-old Gabriel Raines of Newnan before West Point police officers arrived on the scene.

Police arrested Raines, who is now charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

"The suspect was detained at the end of the sidewalk at the end of the facility and we were instructed that was our potential gunman. We immediately took him into custody. He was cooperating fully. He did not pose a threat to anyone," West Point Police Chief Tony Bailey said.

The victim, Gary Swanson, was shot in the lower leg and airlifted to Midtown Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Authorities want to stress that they believe this is an isolated incident between two employees.

"Early investigation is showing they have worked alongside each other for a period of time. We believe there is something there, but we haven't gotten to that point," Bailey said.

The investigation continues to figure out how a handgun was able to make it past security and into the facility. Employees are thankful no one else was hurt.

"We do have security here, they check bags. He could have had it in a side compartment or he could have been wearing it inside his pants. He could have it anywhere," said the employee.

The general assembly line was the only building on the property shut down. Authorities say that all other buildings were secure.

The third shift at the plant continued operating as normal Tuesday night. Normal operations resumed Wednesday morning.