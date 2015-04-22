Murder suspect Otis Perry waives hearing Wednesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man accused of a 2014 murder in Columbus appeared in court again on Wednesday to announce his plea and waive his motion hearing.

Otis Perry pled not guilty during a continuance of his recorder's court appearance from April 18. Perry also waived his preliminary hearing and his case has been sent to superior court.

Perry was denied bond for the one count of murder he's charged with, and given a $25,000 bond for the weapons possession charge, according to News Leader 9's Jenyne Donaldson. He did not have an attorney present.

Perry is accused in the shooting death of Marquise Shivers on the 4000 block of 6th Avenue on Dec. 1, 2014 after a fight at a birthday party. Perry turned himself in on April 17.

The family of Shivers said in a recent interview that they are relieved that Perry turned himself in, but they are still angry about his death.

"To see the person who took my husband, my kids father's life I got a lot of mixed feeling about it. A lot of hurt and anger," Charmane Shivers said.

