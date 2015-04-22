1 injured in small plane crash outside LaGrange-Callaway Airport

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – A person at the LaGrange-Callaway Airport confirmed that a small plane crashed near the airport on Tuesday.

First responders arrived to the scene around 1:43 p.m. ET after receiving calls of a small plane crash near the airport. A single engine aircraft was confirmed to have crashed at the southeast side of the airport in a wooded area

The 51-year-old pilot, who has not been named until the FAA completes their investigation, was pulled from the aircraft by a Georgia State Patrol officer who was first on the scene. He sustained injuries and was airlifted to Atlanta Medical Center, according to LaGrange Fire Department Lt. Chris Taylor. His condition is unknown.

The scene was secured by the Troup County Fire Department, the LaGrange Police Department and the Troup County Sheriff's Office secured the scene due to a fuel leakage from the plane.

The airport is located on the 200 block of Airport Parkway in LaGrange.

Airport Director Chad Traylor recalls hearing a radio call from the pilot in the aircraft saying he lost an engine. Airport officials spotted the aircraft in the sky going down at a really fast speed. Emergency officials helped to remove the pilot from the wreckage. The pilot was leaving the airport flying south.



