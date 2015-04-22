Drug bust leads to man with over $100K worth of methamphetamine

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr announced Tuesday that there was a substantial drug bust in partnership with the Russell County Sheriff's Office, IRS, DEA and ATF.

A drug bust at Advanced Tax Service on 2nd Avenue in Columbus, landed its manager, 46-year-old Clarence Martin of Phenix City, behind bars.

Authorities seized 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine or Ice valued at $120,800, $4,000 in cash and a .45 caliber handgun.

"When you are able to seize this amount of drugs and weapons, it is huge for our community," explained Sheriff Darr.

A second search at Martin's home in Phenix City led to the discovery of a .38 caliber handgun and a .12 gauge shotgun.

Martin has been charged with one count each of trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of Xanax and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"This isn't just meth, it's Ice, so that is a little bit stronger than methamphetamine you get in the powder form. This is an awesome job by the Sheriff's Office over here," said Sheriff Heath Taylor of the Russell County Sheriff's Department.

Those who use meth are risking their lives. Short-term health effects include: hallucinations, convulsions, seizures and even death from high doses.

"This isn't just your street level meth, this is Ice and that's the worst of the worst," explained Sheriff Taylor.

Long-term users of meth may face damage to the brain similar to Alzheimer's disease, strokes and epilepsy, severe tooth decay and permanent damage to blood vessels of the heart and brain.

"It looks like there are 144,000 new users each year that is experimenting and getting hooked on this kind of drug. So it has a huge impact on our community," said Sheriff Darr.

Martin has a long criminal history that includes Attempted Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer and Trafficking in Methamphetamine.

He went before a judge Wednesday morning and his case has been turned over to Superior Court.

Martin is being held without bond.

