Workplace safety in question after Kia plant shooting

Gunshots and chaos are becoming a terrifying reality for more people across the country as active shooter situations shake up communities. One person was injured and another is behind bars after a similar situation disrupted the Kia Plant in West Point Tuesday.



Officers say it's difficult to give a hard answer on what to do in a situation like that, because each one is different, so staying safe could mean fleeing or fighting. They say being prepared to do either could save your life.



The General Assembly line at the West Point Kia plant came to a chaotic halt Tuesday when 38-year-old Gabriel Raines allegedly shot his co-worker Gary Swanson in the leg. It was an incident that some employees tell us make them question just how safe is their workplace?



One employee we spoke to said, "It's mickey mouse security." That worker claims co-workers notified their boss multiple times that something might be wrong with Raines.



Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor explains that businesses should seek training from their county's law enforcement on what to do if gunshots ring out.

Sheriff Taylor explained, "If an active shooter comes in the building, it just gives you lots of options, it makes you think of different scenarios. History has shown us that most of these types of incidents, they're gonna shoot us anyways, so do you wanna go down fighting? Or do you wanna just sit there?"



Being prepared is one thing, but law enforcement also knows there's a needs prevention and reaction. "Every scenario's different, and we're not advocating that people run into danger, but if you can't avoid it, and it you can't escape it, then confront it." Taylor said.



Employees tell us that they have concerns with future safety measures like metal detectors.

"I don't even know how they could use metal detectors cause we all have to wear steal-toed boots. They'd have to do literally, like a TSA agent, pat these people down and strip them before they go into work, and I don't think there's any way to do that to 4,000 employees before they start their shift," said an employee from the Kia plant.



We reached out to the security team at the facility multiple times today for comments, and our calls were not returned. Last time we were at the plant, they told us they are very vigilant about outsiders having access, but this was an internal security issue.

