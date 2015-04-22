BE THERE: Students reach million word goal to attend Millionaire Bash

COLUMBUS (WTVM)- The kindergartners at Britt David Magnet Academy were treated to a Hollywood style celebration Wednesday for reaching their goal of reading one million words this school year.They rode in high style from the back of the school on Britt David Road to the front of the building where their paparazzi parents were waiting for their arrival for the schools' annual Millionaire Bash.One teacher stated, "Dashing millionaire Ethan Sarong" as he exited the stylish limo and was introduced to the crowd of parents before stepping onto the red carpet.Ethan and Jasslyn Watts were among the entire class of 88 kindergartners who reached the goal.Principal Clara Davis explained, "They are beside themselves and it's just an incentive for them to read those million words...but this is their day and they feel it; they know it. Today is their day to shine."One by one, each student was ushered from the limo with a star-studded introduction... and onto the red carpet with their paparazzi parents aiming for the best shot.Then it was on to a deck-out classroom where each student received a medal and a meal fit for a queen or king."It feels just like we're at the Oscars, Country Music Awards or something like that. I think its super fun and watch the kids have a good time too,” said Brian Kornett, a parent who helped introduced the dozens of honorees.Brian Kornett's millionaire son, Bryce, had this to say about the ‘oh so fabulous' limo ride."It is fun," Bryce said. But when News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles asked Bryce if he felt like a superstar, he replied, “No…I just don't.” But Bryce was quick to say he loved reading all of books.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All Rights Reserved.