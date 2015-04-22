BE THERE: Students reach million word goal to attend Millionaire - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BE THERE: Students reach million word goal to attend Millionaire Bash

COLUMBUS (WTVM)- The kindergartners at Britt David Magnet Academy were treated to a Hollywood style celebration Wednesday for reaching their goal of reading one million words this school year. 

They rode in high style from the back of the school on Britt David Road to the front of the building where their paparazzi parents were waiting for their arrival for the schools' annual Millionaire Bash.    

One teacher stated, "Dashing millionaire Ethan Sarong" as he exited the stylish limo and was introduced to the crowd of parents before stepping onto the red carpet.

Ethan and Jasslyn Watts were among the entire class of 88 kindergartners who reached the goal.   

Principal Clara Davis explained, "They are beside themselves and it's just an incentive for them to read those million words...but this is their day and they feel it; they know it. Today is their day to shine."

One by one, each student was ushered from the limo with a star-studded introduction... and onto the red carpet with their paparazzi parents aiming for the best shot.

Then it was on to a deck-out classroom where each student received a medal and a meal fit for a queen or king.

"It feels just like we're at the Oscars, Country Music Awards or something like that. I think its super fun and watch the kids have a good time too,” said Brian Kornett, a parent who helped introduced the dozens of honorees. 

Brian Kornett's millionaire son, Bryce, had this to say about the ‘oh so fabulous' limo ride.

"It is fun," Bryce said. But when News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles asked Bryce if he felt like a superstar, he replied, “No…I just don't.” But Bryce was quick to say he loved reading all of books.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All Rights Reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly