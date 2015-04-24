Businesses in Columbus hold 'Experience Uptown' video campaign

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Several businesses in Columbus are coming together to revitalize Uptown Columbus.

5o1 Salon along with other businesses would like to see how you enjoy Columbus and they are kicking off their #experienceuptown video contest starting on May 9 until June 13 at the Riverfest in Uptown Columbus.

Starting on June 14, the public will decide who experiences Uptown the best.

All videos should be 30 seconds or less and contain your experiences in Uptown Columbus. Videos must be free of inappropriate language, images, sexual content and illegal activity.

They should also have a positive message and blatant commercial advertising or product placement videos will not be accepted.

Entries must use the hash-tag #experienceuptown on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for the video to be eligible.

There will be a first, second and third place winner and the winners of the campaign will win substantial prize packages filled with gift cards or merchandise from sponsors of the campaign.

Individuals may submit a contest entry as a group, but it will be up to the group to divide any prize winnings among participants.

For more information you can email them at info@experienceuptown.org.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.