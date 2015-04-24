Ft. Benning Brew Pub hosts 'Fight of the Century' May 2

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – Are you looking for a place to watch the Mayweather versus Pacquiao fight?

Well, the Benning Brew Pub is hosting a fight night on Saturday May 2.

The entry fee is $10 which includes full access to the party, tailgate activities, games and drink specials. There will also be big prizes including a two-night stay in Destin, FL.

They will have 23 televisions showing the fight which includes their three 70 inch high definition screens.

This event is open to the public and you must be 18 or older to enter.

Civilian guests should be prepared to show a photo ID and tell the gate guard they are headed to the brew pub once they enter post.

Safety Cab will offer soldiers free rides home from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

