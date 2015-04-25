Gunman robs woman at Circle K

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – On April 24, around 9:08 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Circle K gas station on Wynnton Road in reference to an armed robbery.

A lady, 58, was robbed in the parking lot of Circle K by an unknown person.

The person pointed a pistol at the victim and the lady had a minor cut on her right hand.

If you have any information about this case please call Columbus police at (706) 653-3100.

