Autism Hope Center provides resources for the community

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - In honor of autism Awareness Month the Autism Hope Center and the Columbus Parks and Recreation came together to host an Autism Resource Fair Saturday morning.

Several service providers and advocacy agencies came from across the region to bring resources to those with autistic families.

Autism Hope Center President Diane Pope talks more about the resources available for Columbus families.

"Families in Columbus don't know what's out and they are unable to find the resources, so this is one of our two big events for the year and we bring this to the families and then we also have our autism walk," Diane Pope said, the president of Autism Hope Center.

Dozens of people were able to receive various resources at this event.

