Columbus group supports marriage equality in Georgia

Groups around Georgia this week are proclaiming everyone has the right to marry, regardless of sexual orientation.

Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on that subject.

A group of Faith leaders and marriage equality supporters right here in Columbus gathered for a freedom marriage prayer this Saturday afternoon.

Supporters of marriage equality gathered at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to pray for the plaintiffs, the justices and the country ahead of Tuesday's arguments. The group wants the states to legally recognize LGBT marriages and for them to be recognized across state lines. They believe everyone should have the same rights and responsibilities in America.

"My marriage will be legitimate in all 50 states and that the people who have worked tirelessly for this form of equality and liberation will be celebrating big time," Reverend Duncan Teague of Georgia equality said.

"I'm here because I believe in love. And marriage equality is the next step that we as Americans and part of the global community need to reach when it comes to equality and freedom for all," Patricia Lassiter said.

About 20 events likes these are happening across Georgia and 200 across the country. Supporters of marriage equality will head to the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. Sunday to continue their fight freedom for all.

Right now, 36 states and Washington D.C. allows same-sex couples to marry.

