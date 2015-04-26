Ranger School test the endurance of the few remaining women

Its a historic moment for women in the military, the first-ever integrated Ranger school is going on at Fort Benning.A small group of local and national media were invited inside the course Sunday, which marks the seventh day of Ranger school at Camp Darby. Starting out with 19, only eight women are still on track to complete the 62-day training.For the first time ever, the Army is allowing women to train to become Army Rangers, which will make them one of the best of the best. But to do that, they have to successfully complete several tasks in 62 days including the world famous Darby Queen obstacle course.Ranger instructors say this is the most mentally and grueling course and no standards will be changed now even if women are students in Ranger school."I admire the females that are coming through. I think some of them that I witnessed today has the resiliency physically and mentally to accomplish some of the most challenging obstacle as well as some of the men that are participating today," Observer Advisor Captain Mel Burroni said."Just being mentally prepared not to quit on yourself or your ranger buddies. That is the most difficult thing. We want them to be able to do what we want them to do," Major Steven Robbins said.The women and men from units from across the country took to the .8 mile course. Some on little to no sleep and very few opportunities for showers and food. But instructors say teamwork along with determination is important to get through the course.

The Army considers a Ranger as one of the elite soldiers in all of the armed forces.



The women in the Ranger course are said to have a sense of pride and wants to be seen as equals while in Ranger school. The 28 women were brought in to assess the factor of women now having a role in Ranger School.



To follow the Ranger Assessment Course daily click here.



