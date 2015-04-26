Columbus vehicular homicide suspect found dead in Marion Co.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man waiting to appear in court on vehicular homicide charges from a 2011 traffic accident was found dead early Sunday morning.

According to Marion County Deputy Coroner Travis Welch, the body of 20-year-old Jack Hughes was discovered on a county road in Marion County just after midnight on Sunday.

Welch declined to comment on the cause of death, stating the case is still under investigation. Hughes was arrested in 2011 following a car crash with a Nissan Altima driven by combat medic Jerome Owens, of Valdosta, GA.

The decorated soldier died from injuries sustained in the 2-vehicle accident at Elm Street and Macon Road. Hughes also tested positive for having drugs in his system at the time of the accident, according to Columbus police.

Police said they found ecstasy and prescription pills on Hughes at the time of the accident.

