Projected property increase in values, not taxes - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Projected property increase in values, not taxes

COLUMBUS (WTVM)- The Muscogee County School District sent a notification this weekend that stated "Notice of Property Tax Increase," with the title in bold letters. 

However, Valerie Fuller, Director of Communications for the district, told News Leader 9 the language is a formality required by the state whenever there's a possibility the district could collect more money from property taxes values than it did the previous year. 

The tax is based on growth or newcomers to the tax digest and non-homestead properties, which mean existing homeowners with homestead, will not be affected by the move if approved. Homestead relieves the burden of paying full ad valorem or property taxes. Fuller says the millage rate for which these reductions are competed has not changed in 19 years.

But if that rate does go up by 1.50 percent as proposed by the school board, it will mean a minimal increase in overall property tax digest dollars not your individual taxes.

We also spoke with Muscogee County Tax Commissioner Lula Huff. She says the language is mandated by the state of Georgia and the proposed millage rate of 23.37 mills for 2015 will remain the same as last year's rate.

The board has scheduled three public hearings for you to voice your opinions before the June 15 vote.

Those dates are May 11 at 5 p.m., May 18 at 6 p.m. and June 1 at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Board of Education Center on Macon Road. 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All Rights Reserved

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly