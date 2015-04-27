Projected property increase in values, not taxes

p.m. in

COLUMBUS (WTVM)- The Muscogee County School District sent a notification this weekend that stated "Notice of Property Tax Increase," with the title in bold letters.However, Valerie Fuller, Director of Communications for the district, told News Leader 9 the language is a formality required by the state whenever there's a possibility the district could collect more money from property taxes values than it did the previous year.The tax is based on growth or newcomers to the tax digest and non-homestead properties, which mean existing homeowners with homestead, will not be affected by the move if approved. Homestead relieves the burden of paying full ad valorem or property taxes. Fuller says the millage rate for which these reductions are competed has not changed in 19 years.But if that rate does go up by 1.50 percent as proposed by the school board, it will mean a minimal increase in overall property tax digest dollars not your individual taxes.We also spoke with Muscogee County Tax Commissioner Lula Huff. She says the language is mandated by the state of Georgia and the proposed millage rate of 23.37 mills for 2015 will remain the same as last year's rate.The board has scheduled three public hearings for you to voice your opinions before the June 15 vote.Those dates are May 11 at 5 p.m., May 18 at 6 p.m. and June 1 at 5the board room of the Board of Education Center on Macon Road.

