Victim's name released in Rigdon Rd. homicide investigation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a homicide investigation is developing in Columbus.

The investigation is happening at a residence on the 900 block of Rigdon Road, where 29-year-old Jumunn Matter Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to CPD Lt. Conselo Askew, the cause of Morgan's death was a wound on his torso, but the nature of what caused the wound is unclear.

Morgan's body was discovered by his live-in girlfriend, who first called 911 around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. She is being questioned in the crime, but is not a suspect.

Police also took in a vehicle with damage to the front of it as a part of the investigation, but it is not being called evidence at this time.

Details are limited at the time, but law enforcement agencies and the Muscogee County coroner are on the scene.

Stay tuned to wtvm.com for more information as this story develops.

