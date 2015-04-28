Governor Deal visits Reese Road Leadership Academy

Thanks to a group of first grade students at Reese Road Leadership Academy there is an official state mammal.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Reese Road Leadership Academy hosted a celebration with Governor Nathan Deal in honor of the passing and signing of House Bill 70 (HB 70).

This bill allowed the white tailed deer to be the official Georgia state mammal. A first grade student learned that Georgia was one of the least three states that did not have an official state mammal.

With this knowledge, first graders wrote a letter to Representative Carolyn Hugley to ask her to sponsor legislation to name an official state mammal.

Governor Deal was scheduled to sign HB 70 on Thursday April 30 at 1:15 p.m. and he also made remarks and take photos.

Shuttle services were provided for those who wanted to attend.

