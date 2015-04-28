Family and friends grieve for slain 29-year-old

Screams and sobs filled with grief rang out on Rigdon Road Tuesday morning as friends and family coped with the murder of 29-year-old Jumunn Morgan.

The morning was filled with tears and shock as family and friends of Morgan waited for answers.

At 8:30 Tuesday morning, Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Morgan dead at an apartment complex off Thomas and Rigdon Road. Officials believe Morgan's girlfriend discovered him at 7:30 a.m. and called 911. Investigators say a wound to the torso indicated foul play, and they are currently ruling it as a homicide.

"I can't believe it, I'm in shock now. It's like I'm dreaming," Edwina Short said, a friend of the victim.

The nightmare for his mother was almost too hard to bear, as she collapsed to the ground when coroners transported Morgan from the apartment. She told News Leader 9 that her son was a great man, a lover of basketball, and his murder has shocked the community.

Short agreed, saying, "They're sad, some people have been crying, some people have been angry trying to figure out who would do that to Mun. Why would they do that to Mun? He never bothered nobody."

Neighbors we spoke with said the area had some dangerous activity going on, like drug-related crimes. A car that investigators believe belonged to Morgan's girlfriend was towed from the property as a part of the investigation. Officials say they questioned his girlfriend but aren't looking at her as a suspect.

The coroner explains that his department had to wait hours to remove the body because investigators spent the morning getting a search warrant. No suspects have been identified at the moment.

Morgan's body will be transported to Atlanta soon for further analysis, but coroner Bryan determined the cause of death this morning. While we know it was an injury to the torso, the exact type has not released yet because of the ongoing investigation.

