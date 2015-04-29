Homeless Resource Network hosts Wine Tasting Mingle - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Homeless Resource Network hosts Wine Tasting Mingle

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Homeless Resource Network) (Source: Homeless Resource Network)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The community is invited to enjoy an evening of fine wine with friends on Friday, May 15 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Homeless Resource Network is hosting their second annual Wine Tasting Mingle and it will take place at the Loft. Participants will enjoy live music, great silent auction prizes and of course fine wines.

Tickets are $40 and all proceeds will benefit the programs and direct services for people without a place to call home.

The Executive Director of the Homeless Resource Network says, “The Homeless Resource Network provides an opportunity to connect people experiencing homelessness with resources and services to increase their self-sufficiency and thereby end their homelessness.”

The second annual Wine Tasting Mingle is sponsored by Aflac, WC Bradley, Robinson Grimes and Company, Hatcher Stubbs and Cynthia Maisano. The Homeless Resource Network is also a United Way Community Partner.

For more information and to purchase tickets please click here.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly