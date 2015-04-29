BE THERE: Arnold Magnet Student wins first place

WTVM is proud to present a Columbus middle school student's success story.Miguel Alonzo's creative skills led him to compete in a regional and state technology fair. He came up with the idea to turn Arnold Magnet Academy's printed newsletter into an electronic copy.Once he got permission, Miguel got the ball rolling. He was even featured in a Be There segment on WTVM about his unique idea last year. Shortly after the segment aired, Miguel received an invite."The invitation was to the county regional technology hosted at Brookstone," explained Miguel.Miguel sprung into action and with the help of his team, he published the March edition of thenewsletter named after the school's mascot The Rams."I made sure it was entirely fitting to the qualifications that were needed," Miguel said.Miguel had to make sure he had proper citations like crediting the sources of his images and of course using correct grammar to avoid being disqualified."I was a little excited," said Miguel who also told us his parents are proud.Miguel placed first at the regional competition and went onto the state level. His teacher who oversees the student led electronic journalism club was also there for support."It was so much fun. The state competition was huge and thousands of students with really cool ideas with technology. He just did a wonderful job. I was very proud of him," said Rhonda Allen.

