Prank call causes heavy police presence at Univ. of Phoenix

A 'hoax' call prompted a large police presence around the University of Phoenix on Thursday. (Source: Jenyne Donaldson/WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A prank phone call caused a large police presence to surround the University of Phoenix building off Veterans Parkway on Thursday morning.

Dispatch received a call around 8 a.m. for a hostage situation at the University of Phoenix, located at 7200 N. Lake Dr. in Columbus.

CPD Assistant Police Chief Lem Miller said the male caller said he was holding hostages and had fired shots, and the dispatcher heard what they believed to be gunshots in the background.

Once law enforcement made it to the location, they were met by university representatives, who said nothing was happening. Law enforcement searched and cleared the building as a precaution, and nothing was found.

Police are now doing an intense follow up to find the prank caller for what they are calling a "hoax" call. It is unclear why the prank call was made.

Miller called the prank "stupid" and "nerve-racking" for law enforcement. Miller also stated that while calling in a prank has consequences of at minimum a minor charge, police were "going to charge the caller with everything they can."

More than 30 units of law enforcement, including all local and federal agencies, including FBI and Homeland Security, S.W.A.T., bomb technicians and hostage negotiations were on location.

Other universities and colleges were checked as well to ensure the call did not come from another school.

Anyone with details on who the caller was is being asked to call the Columbus Police Department.



Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.