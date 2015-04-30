Auburn player Elijah Daniel and several others arrested following burglary investigation

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Auburn Police Division arrested three individuals from Auburn and charged them with multiple burglaries.

The arrests of DeNorris James, 23, Elijah Daniel, 21, and Khalil Sellers, 21, are the results of an investigation by Auburn police.

Detectives initiated an investigation after receiving reports that someone unlawfully entered several dorm rooms in a residence hall that was located at the 300 block of S. Donahue Drive.

It was reported on March 29, 2014 that someone stole various electronic devices and jewelry during spring break.

After a lengthy investigation, Auburn detectives found James, Daniel and Sellers as developing suspects. The three of them were contacted by police at the residence hall and were then questioned.

Detectives searched several residences and recovered electronics and jewelry that were previously reported stolen in the burglaries.

Warrants were obtained for their arrest and they were taken into custody while being detained at the Auburn Police Division.

James, Daniel and Sellers were charged with the following:

One count of burglary in the second degree

Three counts of burglary in the third degree

One count of theft of property in the first degree

One count of theft of property in the second degree

Two counts of theft of property in the third degree

There are no additional suspects, but additional charges are possible.

They were all taken to the Lee County Jail and will be eligible for a $24,000 bond.

