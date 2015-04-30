List names Columbus as top 10 US city to start a business - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

List names Columbus as top 10 US city to start a business

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Columbus, GA skyline from 2010. (Source: Shark96z/Wikimedia Commons) Columbus, GA skyline from 2010. (Source: Shark96z/Wikimedia Commons)
(WTVM) – A statistical research study published online lists Columbus as one of the best cities in the U.S. to start a business in 2015.

The list, presented with data on the personal finance website WalletHub, places Columbus as the 10th best city to start a business.

The data, pooled from the 150 most populated cities in the country, "analyzed the relative start-up opportunities that exist" in those cities using 13 metrics over a range of a five-year survival rate for those businesses, prices of office space and the "educational attainment" of the local labor force.

"We see that is a very positive sign that our community's continuing to recover from the great recession and then we believe that the other many more good years ahead for Columbus for small businesses," said Bill Murphy, Executive VP of Economic Development. 

The best city to start a business, according to the list, is Shreveport, LA; the worst city on the list is Newark, NJ.

The rest of the top 10 is as follows:

2. Tulsa, OK

3. Springfield, MO

4. Chattanooga, TN

5. Jackson, MS

6. Sioux Falls, SD

7. Memphis, TN

8. Augusta, GA

9. Greensboro, NC

Columbus was also listed as the city with, on average, the fourth longest workday, and the city with, on average, the fourth cheapest office space availability. 

Other cities near Columbus fall on the list as follows:

15. Birmingham, AL

28. Montgomery, AL

45. Mobile, AL

64. Huntsville, AL

70. Atlanta

Data was compiled using statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and other research and nonprofit organizations. 

