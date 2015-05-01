Convicted murder-for-hire mastermind Lisa Graham sentencing rescheduled to Wednesday

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The woman convicted of capital murder for hiring a hit man to kill her daughter was expected to undergo sentencing on Monday, but that has now been pushed back to Wednesday.

The sentencing was previously delayed due to a mental evaluation.There was not a reason given as to why the sentencing was delayed today. Judge Jacob Walker says an IQ test by a psychiatrist and medical doctor needed to be done before making a decision.

Lisa Graham was found guilty on March 5 of capital murder in the murder-for-hire plot that killed her daughter, Stephanie Shae Graham, 21, in July 2007.

The jury in her retrial recommended that Graham be sentenced to the death penalty, with 10 of the 12 jurors voting for death and the remaining jurors voting for life without the possibility of parole.

Graham was accused of hiring Kenny Walton to kill her daughter. Walton is serving a life sentence after he confessed to the murder.

Graham's first trial was declared a mistrial when the judge fell ill.

