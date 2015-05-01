Scott's Ride for Miracles kicks off 7th and final ride Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Scott's Ride for Miracles cross-country charity event kicked off with a sunny send-off from Midtown Medical Center on Friday.

The group had a police escort leading the way for their journey.

Organizers say they have traveled more than 70,000 miles over the years to raise money for local families.

Friday was an especially emotional day for ride organizer Scott Ressmeyer and the group. On Thursday, honorary member Martin Thiele, 18, passed away after a four-year battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma.

One family at the send-off says the money earned at events like Scott's Ride for Miracles saved their son's life when he was born weighing a little more than one pound.

The group hopes to reach their $1 million overall goal, having raised more than $860,000 during the seven years of the ride.

You can follow the entire journey on WTVM.com under the Scott's Ride for Miracles section of our website.

