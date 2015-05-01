Columbus fundraiser hopes to donate $15K to help sick children

As Scott's Ride for Miracles begins, border-hopping across the country on Friday, locally you can still get involved in helping families in need.



A volleyball tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 2 at Northside High School. The games begin at 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.



A check presentation for the Columbus Pediatric Oncology and Hematology Clinic is scheduled for noon, where event organizers plan on dedicating the tournament to Martin Thiele, a honorary Scott's Miracle Rider who lost his four-year battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of pediatric cancer on Thursday.



There will 28 teams playing in the tournament. The Northside volleyball program has already earned more than $11,000 to donate and hope to reach $15,000 through sponsorships, and team entry fees.



Organizers will not be selling tickets, but encourage people to bring monetary donations and or art supplies to donate to the clinic.

