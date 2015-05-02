Several gunshots fired in LaGrange, 1 injured

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – On Friday around 2:45 a.m. the LaGrange police responded to 306 Wilkes Street in reference to a person who was shot.

Once the officers arrived, they located 20-year-old T'Quarius Holloway inside of the home with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen area. Holloway was given medical treatment at the scene before he was air lifted to an Atlanta area hospital.

According to LaGrange Police, a vehicle that was occupied by Demetrius Harden and at least two other suspects drove by Wilkes Street and fired several shots at the home.

One of the shots traveled through the home and struck the victim. The other occupants in the home, Jeremy Copeland, 25, and Bernard Newman, 29, took cover inside and they were not injured.

A Troup County deputy located the suspects' vehicle with Harden and two other unknown people within minutes of the call for service. A traffic stop was then conducted following this incident.

Two of the suspects fled from the vehicle and were not apprehended.

Harden was arrested during the traffic stop and was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and multiple counts of participation in a criminal street gang.

The victim is in good condition at an Atlanta hospital.

If anyone has information that might assist in this investigation please contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2620.

