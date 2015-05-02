Woman, 55, struck and robbed in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police responded to a call on Saturday around 3:50 a.m. regarding a theft.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Valley Forge Drive and upon arrival they met with a 55-year-old lady who was distraught that an unknown person took her purse.

According to police reports, the victim was headed to work and while unlocking her car door she was struck in the back of the head.

The lady was unaware if she was struck with an object or if it was a hand or fist that struck her. After being struck, she stumbled forward and the suspect took her purse over her shoulder and fled the scene by foot headed east towards Gettysburg Way.

The suspect was described as a 5'8" black male wearing all black clothing.

If you have any information regarding this crime please contact Columbus Police at (706) 653-3100.

