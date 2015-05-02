Non-profit organization hosts 'Lift Up Columbus' for young girls

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus organization is dedicated to helping girls be successful in certain professions.

The Columbus, Georgia chapter of Links,Inc. held its annual Lift Up Columbus at Columbus Tech Saturday morning.

Girls in the area were taught about healthy eating, exercise skills and STEM projects which stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

“We wanted to expose our young ladies so they can build confidence and know they can in fact become engineers, scientists, doctors,” Olive Vidal-Kendall said, Links president.

Mothers were also invited to participate with their daughters. These projects were held in conjunction with Girls Inc.

