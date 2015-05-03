Where's CoCo?: Cross-county trip to help save the Sumter Humane Society

An Americus woman who once held a city position is set to embark on a nationwide road trip to help raise money for the Sumter County Humane Society. And she plans to bring along some help to accommodate her on the trip.

Laura Lee Bernstein is looking to raise $10,000 for the Sumter Humane Society by driving across the country in her own personal Jeep.

Where's Co Co? is what she is calling this trip. She is taking her decoy coyote, Co Co, to help call attention to the campaign.

After leaving her previous role as Chief Administrative Officer for the city of Americus in December. She says something still needs to be done to support and raise awareness and for the under-funded organization, and she hopes to help other humane societies as she travels.

"Because the city and the county are both strapped for funds, they were not able to give as much as they would like to certain entities, and I couldn't do much about it as my role as CAO, but when I resigned as a regular citizen in Americus I said maybe there is something that I can do. I got the idea to travel all 48 states and take my companion CoCo here with me," Bernstein said.

Bernstein says she plans to leave Americus on May 22 and plans to finish by July 1.

She will alternate sleeping in her car and camping out at national parks.

A GoFundMe account is set up so people can donate, with 100 percent of the funds will go directly to the Sumter Humane.

Here is a list of some of the stops:

First stop: Florida State University- Tallahassee, FL

USS Alabama - Mobile, AL

French Quarter- New Orleans, LA

Grand Canyon, AZ

Yellowstone National Park, WY

San Andreas Fault, CA

Acadia National Park, ME

Statue of Liberty, New York

Liberty Bell, PA

Her final stop will be in Greenwood, South Carolina where her father is a county council member and I'm challenging the council to collaborate with their local human society prior to her arrival.

