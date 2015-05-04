New details emerge after toddler accidentally shot over the weekend

PHENIX CITY,AL (WTVM)- A Phenix City toddler is recovering at Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta where he was transported Friday night.



The 1-year-old was shot in the chest area while at his grandmother's home on Knowles Road on May 1 at about 9 p.m.



Captain Frank Ivey, who is heading up the investigation, said two other children under the age of 10 were inside the home at the time of the shooting along with the grandmother.



"I don't believe the grandmother was in the same room at the time of the discharge," Capt. Ivey explained.



According to Capt. Ivey, the child was injured with a high power rifle, but who pulled the trigger remains a mystery. The department is not releasing that information yet and said the case is still under investigation.



"The grandmother was the only adult in the home," Capt. Ivey said. "I'm not sure if the kids live in the home or if they were just visiting; I believe they were visiting."



The child was rushed to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus after the grandmother frantically called 911 and was later taken to Atlanta.



Despite suffering a bullet wound to the chest area, the victim is expected to recover. The gun used in the shooting was not secured and charges may or may be pending against the gun owner for negligence.



To avoid gun accidents, Capt. Ivey suggests purchasing a gun lock or gun safe to make certain young kids cannot get their hands on the weapon.



This is the second accidental shooting in Phenix City this year. The first one in 2015 happened in March when a man cleaning his weapon shot himself in the leg.



Copyright 2015 WTVM. All Rights Reserved.