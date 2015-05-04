Too many alerts? Don't delete the app - modify your settings first

On the next page, you select which alerts you want sent through the WTVM News Leader 9 app.

Number of app alerts annoying you? You can change your settings inside the WTVM News Leader 9 app and let the app cater to your needs. Change your settings by first clicking on the settings button.

Step one shows you how to get to the settings by opening the browser bar of the app - applicable on Android or Apple versions of the WTVM News Leader 9 smartphone app.

(WTVM) – Have you noticed an increase of alerts from the WTVM News Leader 9 smartphone app?

We don't mean to burden you – we just want to keep you up-to-date with what's coming up next on our newscasts as well as all of the breaking news and severe weather alerts that you want.

But before you delete the app because of too many alerts (please don't do that, that would hurt our feelings!) you can change your settings on your Android or Apple smartphone in a few quick steps.

Along with this story, you can see a picture tutorial on how to do change your settings.

Here are the steps:

Open the app. Once you're there, you will see three lines at the top left corner. Tap it there and it will open to our sidebar. Once there, check out the bottom and you'll see a gear – that's the app's settings options. Tap there. Once in the settings, you will see options for alerts. You will notice that all of your apps may be on and so are all of the options below it. You can, from there, begin to modify what alerts you'd like to receive. Once you're done, they are saved and you can begin enjoying our app. You can also go back in and customize your changes at any time.

Now, notifications vary per operating system. For Android users, you may have to change to a silent alert sound, or a different tone during hours you don't want alerts. This will change with an update of our app, and we'll keep you posted.

If you have any questions, feel free to email me at tgaither@wtvm.com, and I will (try) to answer all of your questions.

We hope this is helpful and thanks for being a loyal follower of WTVM News Leader 9.

