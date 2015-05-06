Quintuple murder suspect Thomas Lee indicted on 11 counts

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – Thomas Lee, the man accused of murdering five people in the LaGrange home they shared in February 2015, has been formally indicted with additional charges, according to court documents filed into Troup County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Lee, 26, has been indicted with 11 charges including: five counts of malice murder, 1 felony murder, one aggravated assault, and four counts of possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime.

Lee is accused of murdering five people in a LaGrange home at some point between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31, 2015. The bodies were discovered when law enforcement conducted a wellness check on one of the victims.

The victims found in the home were William Burtron, 69, Sheila Burtron, 68, Christie Lee, 33, Bailey Burtron, 16, and Iianna Green, 18. Four of the victims are related, and Thomas Lee was the husband of Christie Lee.

During his first court appearance on Feb. 4, Judge Vickie Sue McWaters read warrants stating that Lee beat and shot his father-in-law, , and shot and killed his wife, mother-in-law, and family friend. The warrants also indicated that he asphyxiated his stepdaughter.

The vehicle he was driving in was found in Tennessee.

Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said during a press conference on Feb.3, that Lee was detained at a bus station in Tupelo, MS. Lee made it to the bus station after a pastor at a church in nearby Alcorn, MS purchased him a bus ticket. Lee asked the pastor for the ticket to travel to Opelika, AL, where he has family in the Valley area.

