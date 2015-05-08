ABC announces renewals, cancellations for 2015-16 season

ABC announced its list of renewals and cancellations for the 2015-16 season. (Source: AP Graphics)

(WTVM) – With just one week before the season finales of their most popular shows, ABC announced renewals and cancellations ahead of the 2015-16 season.

Both Variety and the Hollywood Reporter confirm that the ABC shows Resurrection, Cristela, Forever and The Taste have been canceled.

Among the renewals for the 2015-16 season include all of their top shows: comedies like Modern Family, Black-ish, The Middle and The Goldbergs, and Shonda Rhymes dramas Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder and Scandal, the musical drama Nashville, Castle, Secrets and Lies, Once Upon A Time, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, Marvel's Agent Carter, Fresh off the Boat, and American Crime.

The popular reality TV shows renewed include The Bachelor, Shark Tank, Beyond the Tank, Dancing with the Stars, and America's Funniest Home Videos and the news magazine program 20/20.

The nighttime drama Revenge was announced as canceled earlier this week after four seasons.

ABC also picked up new six new dramas and three new comedies, including a new show from the Shondaland brand of hit dramas entitled The Catch.

A new series to premier in the fall includes a remake of The Muppets and a comedy starring Ken Jeong.

The new cancellations include the earlier season cancellations of Selfie and Manhattan Love Story.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.