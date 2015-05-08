Next phase of Army Ranger assessment continues, women recycled t - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Next phase of Army Ranger assessment continues, women recycled to next class

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - In the latest from the 2015 Ranger Assessment Course at Fort Benning, 115 Ranger students have successfully met all requirements to move on to the next phase.

Not included in the next phase are 101 men and eight woman, who will be recycled into the next Darby Phase of Ranger school, set to begin on Thursday, May 14.

"More than 50 percent of these kids will recycle a phase somewhere and being told you're not good enough and then have to execute the cycle again… it's devastating," said Battalion Operations Officer Steven Robbins. 

The next phase, according to a media release from Fort Benning, will move the Ranger candidates to the Mountain phase of Ranger school taking place in Dahlonega, GA on Saturday, May 9.

Fort Benning said that 35 male Ranger students failed to meet Ranger school requirements and will not be recycled. They will, instead, return to their units.

"I had the opportunity to visit the Ranger students yesterday and was impressed that whether going forward to the mountains or recycling the Darby phase they were motivated to continue training and focused on successfully completing the Ranger Course," said Maj. Gen. Scott Miller, Commanding General of the Maneuver Center of Excellence. "They're a strong group of Soldiers, who are working their way through the U.S. Army's most physically and mentally demanding course."

The 62-day Ranger Assessment Course, which began on April 20, began with 400 men and women, 26 of which were women for the first time ever.

