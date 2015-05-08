5 AL men arrested in child pornography investigation

Anthony Andrew Tew, 67, Eufaula, AL, was charged with two counts possession of child pornography and two counts dissemination of child pornography and is being held at the Barbour County Jail. (Source: Barbour County Jail)

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) – Five Alabama men, including one from Eufaula, have been arrested after being implicated in a child pornography investigation conducted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to an ALEA press release issued Friday, ALEA special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children unit joined forces with law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels across the southeast to takedown internet-based child pornography.

The investigation led to five arrests and the seizure of several digital devices that contained an unknown amount of child pornography. Those arrested include:

Anthony Andrew Tew, 67, Eufaula, was charged with two counts Possession of Child Pornography and two counts Dissemination of Child Pornography and is being held at the Barbour County Jail.

Richard Bryant, 60, of Ardmore, AL, was charged with one count of failure to provide required registration information and is being held at the Limestone County Jail.

Michael Brandon, 37, of Hoover, AL, was charged with one count possession of child pornography and one count dissemination of child pornography and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail.

David Adam Knight, 35, of Decatur, AL, was charged with one count failure to provide required registration information and is being held Morgan County Jail.

Darren Venable, 26, of Rainbow City, AL, was charged with three counts possession of child pornography and is being held at Etowah County Jail.

"ALEA's ICAC Unit is focused on locating and arresting predators who use digital media and devices to prey on children," said Secretary of Law Enforcement Spencer Collier. "This multi-jurisdictional initiative is a true testament to the efforts of law enforcement to protect our children."

ALEA's ICAC Unit partnered with the Hoover Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Decatur Police Department, Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Dale County Sheriff's Office, Eufaula Police Department, Phenix City Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Florida Department of Law Enforcement (Central Florida ICAC) and Georgia Bureau of Investigations (Georgia ICAC). Additionally, ALEA's State Bureau of Investigations and SWAT Team were instrumental in this takedown.

Nothing further is available as investigative operation continues.

