Three suspects arrested in connection to LaGrange murder

The LaGrange Police Department needs the public's help in identifying the suspects in a shooting Tuesday night that is responsible for the death of one man.

The LaGrange Police Department needs the public's help in identifying the suspects in a shooting Tuesday night that is responsible for the death of one man.

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – On April 14, 2015 the LaGrange Police were looking for suspects involved in a shooting that killed 21-year-old Tony Kennedy, and now all suspects have been taken into custody.

After an extensive investigation, the LaGrange Police Department Criminal Investigations Services arrested three suspects.

According to LaGrange Police, Christopher Foster, 17, Tyler Dunson, 17, and Cordarius Collier, 20, were each charged with murder, five counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes. This is in connection with the murder of Tony Kennedy.

Kennedy was found with an apparent gunshot wound to his head and was taken to the West Georgia Medical Center. Later he was transported to an Atlanta area hospital where he then died.

The investigation of this case will continue and anyone with information is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.