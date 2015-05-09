After six weeks, family still searching for Joe Akridge

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man missing since March 28.

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man missing since March 28.

The family of a missing Columbus man are continuing to search for him.

Family and friends gathered for a walk search for 53-year-old Joe Akridge on Saturday. Akridge walked away from his Valleybrook Road home exactly six weeks ago.

Family and friends walked to the Dollar General on Buena Vista Road where he was last seen and passed out fliers in the neighborhood. A $5,000 reward is offered to anyone who finds Akridge.

"We're just praying that he returns soon, we're just in constant tears coming and going in this family," said Patricia Koonce, sister.

"He's of no use to anybody else, he needs to be with us and he is a family person and he's not there. We want closure to this," said Barbara Wright, oldest sister.

Akridge is also mentally impaired. The family will have a vigil for their brother, Joe Akridge, at a family members' house located at 5827 Valleybrook Rd. at 8 p.m. Anyone is invited to attend.

If you see or know anything on the whereabouts of Akridge please call 911.

